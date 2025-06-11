By Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scheduled address to a joint session of the National Assembly on tomorrow, the Senate is making moves to institutionalise the tradition through legislation.

Tinubu had in 2024 appeared before the lawmakers, during which he participated in the official rendition of the now-restored national anthem but did not address lawmakers.

However, President Tinubu, will engage directly with the 460-member bicameral legislature in a formal address expected to highlight national priorities and commemorate Democracy Day.

In a briefing with journalists at his Asokoro residence, Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, revealed plans to sponsor a bill mandating the annual address.

“We are hoping to bring a bill soon to institutionalise the President’s address on June 12 because of its historical importance,” Bamidele said. “There can’t be a better time to address the nation through the parliament than on June 12, especially since it is a joint sitting of the National Assembly.”

The proposed legislation, according to him, will also seek to designate the National Assembly complex as the venue for future presidential inaugurations.

“We are hoping in that bill to ensure that the swearing-in ceremony of the next President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, whom we believe is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will hold within the arcade of the National Assembly,” he added.

Bamidele further disclosed that the Senate is considering an extension of the 2024 budget’s implementation period, particularly for capital expenditure. He also hinted that the ongoing constitutional amendment process may be concluded before the end of the third legislative year.