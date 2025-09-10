By John Ogunsemore

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Senate to immediately allow Senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume her legislative duties as indicated in her letter to the clerk of the National Assembly.

SERAP made the demand in a statement shared on Facebook on Tuesday night.

On March 6, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after a spat between her and the Senate President over sitting arrangement in the Red Chamber.

In a letter dated September 4, 2025, and signed by Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, the Senate acknowledged Akpoti-Uduaghan’s notification of her intended return on September 4, the date she claimed marked the end of her suspension.

The assembly insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension remained in force pending the outcome of a Court of Appeal case she instituted against the Senate.

SERAP said the Senate cannot use the pending case(s) in court as a pretext to prevent the Kogi Central senator from resuming legislative duties.

According to the rights group, this is antithetical to the fundamental notion of the rule of law.

The statement reads, “There is no law in Nigeria that prevents the resumption of her legislative duties pending the hearing and determination of the case(s) in court. This travesty of justice must END.

“Mr Godswill Akpabio and the Senate must immediately honour Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s letter notifying the clerk to the national assembly of her intention to resume on September 4, the date she said marked the end of her six-month suspension.

“The Senate should not continue to punish Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan solely for the peaceful exercise of her constitutionally and internationally recognized right to freedom of expression.

“The Senate must allow her to resume her legislative duties and pay her salary and allowances for the duration of the suspension.

“Preventing her to resume her legislative duties is a blatant disregard of the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international human rights obligations including under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Nigeria is a state party.

“No one should ever be punished for ‘speaking without permission’. Being a senator does not deprive Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan of her fundamental human rights.”

SERAP said the Senate should be setting an example by upholding the rule of law and promoting and protecting fundamental human rights, not stamping them out.

“A higher degree of tolerance is expected when it is a political speech and an even higher threshold is required when it is directed towards government officials including members of the Senate,” the group stated.