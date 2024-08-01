Less than a minute

6 Less than a minute

Security forces deployed as protesters descend on Abuja

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A phalanx of security personnel cordoned off the Julius Berger roundabout in Wuse yesterday, despite the incursion of protesters.

The protesters, who carried palm fronds and chanted anti-government songs, entered the area in droves.

There was no altercation between the security personnel and protesters at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, no security threat was recorded in Utako and Jabi.

Read also: Protest: I no longer have opinion on Nigeria, says Paul Okoye