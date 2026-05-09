From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has elected Professor Sadiq Umar Gombe as its national chairman ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The national convention of the SDP, which was held at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi on Saturday, was organised under the chairmanship of Professor Usman Bugaje.

The chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr Edohon James, described the process as free and fair and said it followed the laid-down laws of the party and electoral laws.

Others elected along with the new SDP national chairman are Dr Olu Agunloye as national secretary and Okechukwu Uba as deputy zonal chairman (South).

Others are Hajia Safidiaatu Abdullahi as national women’s leader, Ado Bello as national financial secretary, Aderemi Abombola as legal adviser, Ataba Rufai as national publicity secretary, and Joseph Abu as organising secretary.

Also elected were Hajia Miriam Maggie Betubo as national treasurer, Bello Ado Husseini as national financial secretary, Hon Daniel Ibe as youth leader, Mrs Rosemary Efdiong as national welfare secretary, and Chief Leka Alabi as leader of persons with disabilities.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected SDP national chairman thanked party faithful for the confidence reposed in them.

“Fellow members of our great party, distinguished leaders, stakeholders, and supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), I sincerely thank you for the confidence reposed in us to lead this great party at this critical moment in our nation’s history,” he said.

“By the special grace of God, and with your total support and commitment to the ideals and principles of the SDP, we promise to lead with the fear of God, respect for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, and the constitution of our party.

“We shall remain transparent, accountable, and committed to justice, fairness, and internal democracy. Today, Nigeria is bleeding and in dire need of patriotic, honest, and people-oriented leadership. Nigerians are yearning for hope, unity, security, economic prosperity, and good governance.

“I assure you that under our watch, the SDP will lead with a strong sense of responsibility, dedication, and commitment to the welfare of our members and the Nigerian people. As Nigeria continues to grow and is projected to become one of the most populous nations in the world after India and China, we must rise to the challenge of providing a credible and people-focused alternative platform for Nigerians.

“The SDP is ready to be that alternative that will rescue, rebuild, and reposition our dear country for greatness.

“I want to specially appreciate our presidential aspirant, who is preparing to lead the party into the forthcoming election, as well as all party leaders, elders, stakeholders, and loyal members for their sacrifices, dedication, and contributions towards the growth and stability of the SDP. Your commitment has brought us to where we are today, and may Almighty God reward you abundantly.

“I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our zonal leaders across the country for their steadfast support, unity, and tireless efforts in strengthening the structures of the party at all levels. Your loyalty and hard work will never be taken for granted.

“Together, with unity, discipline, and commitment, we shall move the SDP to greater heights and offer Nigerians the leadership they truly deserve. May God bless the SDP. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”