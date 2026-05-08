SDP condemns police action, calls it reckless, partisan

By Lawrence Agbo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has condemned the involvement of the Nigerian Police in its internal leadership dispute, describing the intervention as reckless, partisan, and lacking legal justification.

Speaking on ARISE News through its National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, the party accused the police of overstepping their authority and intervening in a matter that is strictly internal, without any court order authorising such action.

Aiyenigba alleged that police officers “bulldozed their way” into the situation and failed to present any legal document to justify their conduct, insisting that their actions amounted to an abuse of power.

“What we are seeing here is the recklessness of the Nigerian Police in the abuse of their authority. This is partisan intervention by security forces in a matter where no court order was presented. They bulldozed their way in and could not produce any court order to justify their actions, arriving instead as a group without proper enforcement backing,” he said.

The SDP maintained that the dispute in question involves expelled former National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, whom the party insists is no longer a member.

Aiyenigba stressed that Gabam’s status had been conclusively determined within the party, adding that he no longer holds any leadership position or membership recognition in the SDP.

The party further urged security agencies to remain neutral and avoid being drawn into internal political disagreements, warning that such actions could undermine public trust in law enforcement institutions.

The development adds to growing tensions within the SDP as the party continues to manage internal restructuring and leadership disputes.