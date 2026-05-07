From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senate plenary yesterday started in a disorderly manner as senators expressed discontent over Tuesday’s amendment of its rules.

It began with Senator Adams Oshiomhole, whose repeated attempts to challenge the rule change drew sharp resistance from Senate President Godswill Akpabio, culminating in a threat to have him removed from the chamber.

Oshiomhole had raised a point of order as Akpabio began the day’s proceedings with the adoption of votes and proceedings from the previous day. As Akpabio reached items 194, 195 and 196, which captured the newly amended provisions, particularly those redefining eligibility for the offices of Senate President and Deputy Senate President, Oshiomhole interjected loudly, seeking to be recognised to speak.

Anticipating the move, Akpabio pressed ahead, bypassing the interruption and reminding lawmakers of the chamber’s procedural framework. He referenced Order 38, noting that the Senate’s proceedings follow a structured sequence of eight stages, from prayers through to matters of urgent public importance and emphasised that points of order are only admissible at specific stages.

On that basis, he ruled Oshiomhole out of order, maintaining that the attempt to raise the issue at that point in the proceedings was procedurally flawed.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, Francis Ezenwa intervened, clarifying that what was being raised was a matter of privilege rather than a point of order.

However, Akpabio insisted that even a point of privilege could not be entertained at that stage, as it fell outside the scope of the ongoing segment of proceedings.

Despite the rulings, Oshiomhole repeatedly called for recognition, prompting Senate Whip, Tahir Monguno to caution him against breaching established procedures and urged adherence to the rules governing debate.

The situation escalated further when Akpabio, visibly displeased, invoked Order 20 of the Senate rules, reading it aloud to underscore his authority to maintain order and interpret parliamentary procedures.

“Let me be clear to you, my colleagues, distinguished Senators. Many people may not have seen this order, which is why I am reading it out,” he said.

“The Senate President is tasked with maintaining order during debates and giving rulings on points of constitutional order when they are raised. “He also has a casting vote in the event of a tie, but does not vote in any other circumstance.

“Most importantly, he has the authority to interpret the rules, this is clearly stated.

“So, dear Senators, we should not come into this chamber, especially on matters as serious as contested elections, without a proper understanding of the rules.

“Therefore, Senator Oshiomhole, let me state it finally that I can use this rule to take you out of the chamber if you are not ready to comport yourself with the Senate rules and procedures.”

The amendment at the heart of the dispute is contained in Order 5 of the Senate rules. It stipulates that only lawmakers who have served at least two consecutive terms immediately preceding their nomination are eligible to contest for principal offices.

By implication, Senators who were not members of both the 9th and the current 10th Senate are barred from contesting for presiding positions in the 11th Senate, a provision that has stirred unease among some lawmakers and set the stage for the dramatic exchanges witnessed in plenary.