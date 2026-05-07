Roshe Agro hosts workshop on local fish for hotels, restaurants

By Chinyere Anyanwu

Roshe Agro, a farm-to-market fish farming company, recently hosted its Food x Culture Workshop, a gathering that brought together influential voices across hospitality, food service, agriculture and culture. The event explored the evolving relationship between farmed fish sourcing and changing consumer expectations in Nigeria, positioning fresh, locally farmed seafood as a critical lever for business growth and national food security.

Held at the Freedom Park Lagos, the workshop was graced by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Audu, who delivered the keynote address.

He highlighted the increasing importance of aquaculture in strengthening food security, improving nutrition, and driving economic growth within Lagos State, while reinforcing the alignment between public sector priorities and private sector innovation in building a more sustainable, traceable, and quality-driven food ecosystem.

The workshop highlighted the need for food service businesses to intentionally create value across their entire chain, from sourcing to final customer experience.

This theme was explored through insightful discussions by Mrs. Olarinmoye Abayomi, Senior Partner (Real Sector) at Andersen Consulting, and Dr. Olawale Ogunlana, Founder of HealthKraft Africa. Discussions spanned kitchen optimisation, menu engineering, customer experience, and the growing role of clean, healthy and traceable farmed protein in shaping premium dining offerings.

A consistent message emerged that food businesses that source healthy, locally farmed fish are better positioned to deliver value, differentiate their offerings, and build lasting customer loyalty.

Roshe Agro, through its Founder, Dada ‘Foluso, used the platform to spotlight its vertically integrated approach to aquaculture, farming tilapia and catfish since 2022, in the natural waters of the Lagos Lagoon in Epe, and backed by a strong commitment to quality, traceability, and consistency.

Roshe Agro leverages aquaSense+ digital farm management ecosystem app to ensure reliable production, strong food safety standards, and a short, transparent supply chain that delivers quality from farm to table.

Attendees experienced Roshe Agro’s value proposition firsthand through curated tasting sessions, where fresh tilapia was prepared in local dishes by Tilapia & Tinz Restaurants and Labule Afrikana. The experience highlighted the superior taste, texture, and consistency of Roshe Agro’s fish, reinforcing its positioning as a trusted supplier for chefs, restaurants, hotels, and caterers seeking reliability at scale.

Importantly, the workshop addressed a major industry gap: The disconnect between supply and expectation. Today, many HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant and Café) operators continue to face inconsistent and unpredictable fish sizes for menus, unreliable supply chains, and limited traceability. Roshe Agro’s model directly addresses these challenges by offering not just fish, but graded, fresh, farmed, and traceable products delivered with confidence.

The presence of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems signaled strong institutional support for partnerships that drive local production and reduce reliance on imports. This alignment positions Roshe Agro at the forefront of a new era in Nigeria’s food system where local producers meet global standards and hospitality businesses can source premium seafood locally without compromise.

Beyond inspiration and learning, the workshop was designed as a gateway to deeper collaboration and long-term value creation within the HORECA ecosystem.

Participants left with practical menu ideas, fresh fish samples to test in their kitchens, and a renewed understanding of how sourcing decisions directly influence brand perception, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

As Roshe Agro continues to expand its footprint through cage-culture farming and cold-chain distribution, it remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s hospitality industry with premium, farmed fresh fish that meets the high standards of quality, consistency, and sustainability.

The Food x Culture Workshop marks the beginning of a broader movement to redefine how food is raised, sourced, experienced, and valued.

For partnerships, supply inquiries, and collaboration opportunities, Roshe Agro invites HORECA operators, investors, and stakeholders to engage and help shape the future of food in Nigeria.