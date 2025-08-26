From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has vowed to deal with anyone planning to cause trouble during the August 30, 2025 chairmanship and councillorship election.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, declared this in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, when he briefed journalists ahead of the Saturday poll. He stated that the command has all it takes to checkmate any action aimed at causing a breach of the peace before, during and after the election.

The state Police boss announced the restriction of human and vehicular movements from midnight of Friday to 6pm on the day of election. He added that those on essential duties and election coverage would be provided with necessary permits to enable them carry out their duties.

Speaking further, the CP commended Rivers people for their peaceful disposition and cooperation since the declaration of the state of emergency. He said: “You are all aware that on the 30th of this month (August) we are going to have the Local Government elections. We have done all due diligence to ensure that it is going to be peaceful.

“We have been holding meetings with stakeholders and we have equally gone to local governments and every other place to sensitize our people.

“We have also directed the local government sole administrators to equally talk to their people and hold stakeholders’ meetings which have been done with positive responses.”

He assured that all security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and peaceful elections have been provided.

“All the security agencies are going to participate with the Police as the lead agency.

“All materials for the election will be escorted and there will be a robust security for people to exercise their franchise. We will be there for them before, during and after the elections. Those who want to forment trouble should desist because we are not going to take it kindly.

“We have also done the needful to ensure that all cult activities and those that may want to disrupt the peace during the elections have been checkmated.”

According to the Police commissioner, already there had been a series of raids on all flash-points and vulnerable areas across the state.

He further said stakeholders’ meetings had been held where all the political parties had signed a peace accord and promised to maintain peace during the exercise.

Adepoju continued: “Every security agency will take part in this election because it is a state of emergency. Definitely, we are going to have Police Mobile Force men from Abuja to come and complement our men here.

“We have enough manpower on the ground for this election. I assure you there won’t be a problem. If there is anyone trying to forment trouble, we have all it takes to keep them in check.”