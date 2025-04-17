From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has praised Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, for establishing an ad hoc committee to oversee the state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a letter dated April 16, PANDEF National Chairman Godknows Igali commended the House leadership’s decision, particularly for its oversight of the Rivers State House of Assembly’s functions during this period.

“We… extend our profound appreciation to you and the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives for your courage and foresight in constituting and promptly inaugurating the Ad Hoc Committee to provide oversight on the current State of Emergency in Rivers State,” Igali wrote. He described the move as “a testament to the visionary and focused leadership that the House… has demonstrated under your stewardship.”

This committee was formed amid Rivers State’s ongoing political crisis. On 14 March 2025, the Rivers State House of Assembly adjourned indefinitely, jeopardising Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s planned budget presentation. This followed Fubara’s letter to Speaker Martin Amaewhule expressing his intent to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

PANDEF applauded the appointment of Professor Julius Ihonvbere as committee chairman. Igali called him “a globally respected scholar, accomplished public servant, and principled politician whose integrity and character are widely acknowledged.” He expressed confidence that the 21-member committee would “deliver the highest standards of national service in carrying out this crucial assignment”.

However, PANDEF reiterated its opposition to the emergency declaration. “PANDEF has consistently opposed the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, which we believe does not align with the constitutional criteria for such a measure,” Igali stated.

He argued that, despite political tensions, “peace has been maintained in the state—unlike in several other parts of the country where security and human lives are under constant threat. Indeed, so to say, not even a fly has been harmed in Rivers State, and economic activities remain intact.”

Igali urged citizens to “uphold the peace and… cooperate with the imposed administrator.” Yet, he called the appointment of Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas “not only a constitutional aberration but also a serious dent on Nigeria’s democratic image and its standing within the international community”.

He raised concerns over Ibas’s actions, including the “arbitrary dissolution of duly constituted democratic institutions” and the “appointment of Sole Administrators for Local Government Councils, heads of government agencies, and more recently, ministries.” Igali warned, “It would not be surprising, therefore, if he proceeds in due course to appoint Permanent Secretaries of his own choosing.”

Additionally, Igali criticised Ibas’s suspension of procurement processes, stating that these moves “raise serious concerns about governance integrity and fiscal transparency”. PANDEF urged the Ad-hoc Committee to “actively facilitate a political resolution in Rivers State… with urgency, diligence, and an unwavering sense of neutrality.”

As the “nerve centre of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry”, Rivers State’s stability is vital. Igali stressed, “The restoration of democracy in the state, most importantly through the reinstatement of its duly elected governor, is a mission of national importance—one that must be accomplished without delay.”

The committee’s role is to monitor Ibas’s actions and ensure governance aligns with constitutional principles.

Despite PANDEF’s stance, the Rivers State House of Assembly supported President Bola Tinubu’s emergency declaration. On March 18, Speaker Amaewhule attributed the crisis to Fubara’s alleged “malfeasance”, including disobeying court judgements and obstructing the Assembly’s functions.

PANDEF remains hopeful that the committee will provide effective oversight and reverse what it calls “unlawful measures” implemented since the emergency began.