Rivers: APC threatens to discipline defaulters in primaries

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has warned that it would discipline members who fail to adhere strictly to its directives concerning the primary elections.

State Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, announced the commencement of the primary elections from May 15, 2026, in line with the revised timetable of the party.

He directed all members of the party to stay and participate in the exercise in their respective constituencies and local government areas, warning that no member should be seen around the State Party Secretariat along Aba Express Road in the state capital.

According to him, only authorised members or persons would be allowed at the secretariat.

He stated: “This is to inform all members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that you are by this notice directed to stay and participate at your constituencies/local government areas for the primary elections beginning from Friday, 15 May 2026 according to the revised timetable as earlier published by the party.

“Consequently, members are not to be seen around the State Party Secretariat located at No. 268B Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road, Port Harcourt, except only authorised members/persons.

“Furthermore, failure to adhere strictly to these directives shall incur disciplinary actions.”