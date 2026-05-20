Rivers APC crisis could backfire on Tinubu, says Ann Kio Briggs

By Lawrence Agbo

Human rights activist and Niger Delta advocate, Ann Kio Briggs, has warned that the lingering crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State could ultimately damage the political interests of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of future elections.

Briggs made the remarks while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, where she criticised the growing influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the political affairs of Rivers State, particularly in relation to the APC primaries process.

According to her, Rivers people have already made up their minds about the leaders they support and would not accept any attempt by external political actors to dictate the direction of the state.

“The Federal Capital Territory Minister is not the ruler or the emperor of Rivers State,” Briggs said during the interview.

She argued that the ongoing political tension in the state was not only harmful to Rivers’ people but could also negatively affect the APC and President Tinubu politically if not properly handled.

Briggs maintained that any political arrangement perceived as imposing leadership choices on the people could trigger resistance and weaken the ruling party’s chances in the state.

The activist also stressed that Rivers voters remained politically conscious and would ultimately determine who emerges victorious in future elections, regardless of elite political alignments.

Her comments come amid continued tensions within Rivers politics following the fallout between Wike and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a crisis that has reshaped political alliances across the state.