Rhema varsity gets accreditations for medicine, radiography

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Rhema University, Aba, Abia State has been granted double accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the Radiographers Board of Nigeria (RBN) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to graduate students in medicine and surgery as well as radiography.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Ogbonnaya Onwudike disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the University campus.

“It is our joy to announce that we have received full accreditation to graduate our first set of students in Medicine and Surgery. We have received full accreditation from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“We have also received approval from the Radiographers Board of Nigeria. They visited us on March 6, 2026. Before then,the NUC had visited us for the programme and asked us to go ahead. The Radiographers Board also came for their own verification. The visit is important because if you graduate anyone in radiography, they won’t certify the person.

Prof Onwudike stated that the approval was granted in a letter dated March 17, signed by the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, (MDCN), Prof Fatima Kyari.

The letter read in part, “I am pleased to convey provisional approval for the final accreditation of your medical programme.

“By this approval, the College can now conduct the 5th (final) MBBS professional examination that will allow the medical students to graduate.”

Prof Onwudike informed that the MBBS examination to produce the first set of medical doctors by the University will commence on July 13, after which it will turn out her first set of medical doctors. He added that MDCN will send monitors for the examination.

The Vice Chancellor further disclosed that the University has full accreditation in Nursing Science, Banking and Finance,Mass Communication, Economics, Marketing, Political Science, among others, while an accreditation visit would soon be held for Medical laboratory science.

Prof Onwudike equally called for the amendment of the law establishing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFUND) to allow its activities to be extended to private universities.

He said the call on the federal government to amend the TetFUND law has become imperative to

allow private universities to benefit from the TetFUND to enable them to develop themselves.

“The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency, amend the law establishing TetFUND to enable it to extend its interventions to privately owned universities because we train people from the same economy”, he said.