Reps, minister bicker over N1.5bn contractors fund

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, were, yesterday, engaged in a heated exchange over the running of the ministry and the whereabouts of N1.5 billion meant for the payment of contractors.

Last week, the panel had summoned Kennedy-Ohanenye to appear before it over allegations that the N1.5 billion earmarked for the payment of contractors, who executed contracts for the ministry, could not be traced.

The committee investigating a petition by some contractors over the alleged failure of the ministry to pay them for job done, had also ordered the ministry to halt all contracts in 2024 budget, until issues relating to the alleged missing N1. 5 billion were resolved.

However, at the resumed hearing, shortly after the session started, it degenerated into a heated argument, with lawmakers and the minister exchanging words.

The committee Chairman, Khalifat Ogbara, while addressing the minister, said: “What was budgeted for 2023 from the accountant general’s office was released to the account of the ministry of women affairs. Yes or no?”

A member of the committee, Marie Ebikake said it was obvious that the affairs of the ministry was operated as a ‘two-man’.

Ebikate said: “Fortunately, I attended the last meeting and one of the reasons we took you on oath was to get the truth from you and today you have deviated. Yes, you have deviated. Because you did say that there was a release of money. You take instructions from the principal. There and then, I confronted the permanent secretary. He said he was not in the know. And I am still making my statement that you are running the ministry as a two-man show.”

However, Kennedy-Ohanenye interrupted the lawmaker, saying: “I take exception. I don’t like this allegation. I am no slave to anybody. She should withdraw that statement she said about me. She is making allegations against me and you people say it is a fair trial.”

The minister, amidst cautions by Ogbara that she cannot interrupt ‘a member’, said: “There is no fairness here. It is a trap but I am not going to jump into it. I fear nothing. I have stolen nothing. I have never tampered with anything. That is why I don’t fear anybody.

“On the issue of the contracts, Eeven the ones given while I was there, they have not been paid. So, there is no partiality here, except that we are underfunded. We don’t have money.”

Earlier, Ebikate had raised concerns about the budget for the African First Lady Mission project.

She said: “Minister and permanent secretary with DFA, last time when we came, that was on Thursday, we did raise an issue of African First Lady Peace Mission projects. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any concrete answer to the issue.

“It was carried over to today. So, now that we are here, minister, could you please educate the committee on the functions of African First Lady Peace Mission projects, taking into cognisance of funds allocated for the project in the past. In 2020 (N500 million), 2021 (N225 million), N2022 (500 million), 2023 (N150 million). Where is the office situated and the organogram?”

Kennedy-Ohanenye, in her response, said: “About the First Lady’s funds; the N500 million you were talking about, I wasn’t there when it happened. When I came in, I saw it on the Appropriation Act. And I went to my First Lady. We discussed it. She said the particular money was not meant for her, that it was meant for the former first lady because that was when that money was allocated. And the former first lLady later called me and said they wanted to use it to buy a generator. And in the process, she was out of the country.

“It took her a while. She came back, called me, and she brought the person that was going to and organise how they would get the generator.”

And I introduced that person to the procurement officer then, who is now retired, so that they could work it out according to the rules and regulations of procurement. And they’ve been on it. Once in a while, I talk with the First Lady to find out what’s going on. And that’s the last I heard of that.”

However, Kennedy-Ohanenye told the lawmakers that she does not know the location of the Africa First Ladies Project, as she has always been advised to focus on her business.

When Ogbara probed further, the minister said: “I never said a First Lady called, I called to say this is what I saw on the appropriation paper. That was what I said. Let me not be misquoted. Let me not be misquoted. I never said it was meant for the First Lady.

“I said when I saw the First Lady’s Mission, that was the name of the corporation. I don’t know whether it has been used or not. We directed them, anything that will be done is supposed to go through procurement, the normal process.”