By Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has kicked off a sanitary pad distribution programme in Gombe State, declaring that no girl should miss school because of menstruation.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, October 2, 2025, in Gombe, Mrs Tinubu unveiled the “Flow With Confidence” initiative, which targets adolescent girls who face financial challenges in accessing menstrual hygiene products. She announced the immediate distribution of 10,000 disposable sanitary pads across schools in the state, with each girl receiving a one-year supply.

She said, “I don’t believe in reusable sanitary towels. They are dangerous for the children. What we have done is to ensure that every girl who cannot buy pads will have a one-year supply so they can go to school unhindered.”

The First Lady disclosed that her office has already extended the programme to 12 states, spending over N2 billion, emphasising that an estimated N600 billion is required to achieve nationwide coverage. She explained that the sole manufacturer involved in producing the pads is overwhelmed by demand, and appealed for support from state governments, the Federal Ministry of Education, and corporate organisations.

“No girl should be deprived of education because of little things like this,” she stressed, adding that girls’ education must be prioritised over ostentatious spending and extravagant celebrations.

Mrs Tinubu also tied the intervention to her broader advocacy for grassroots development, urging traditional and religious leaders to help push government programmes into local communities.

She commended Gombe State for hosting the initiative, noting that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has demonstrated commitment to the welfare of young people.

The “Flow With Confidence” initiative is part of the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to improve education, health, and opportunities for women and girls across the country.