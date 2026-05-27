Redington, a technology solutions provider, has announced a distribution partnership with Adobe aimed at expanding access to creative, design and document cloud solutions across Africa.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Africa’s creative and digital ecosystem by making Adobe’s Creative Cloud and Document Cloud solutions more accessible to businesses, governments and educational institutions.

Under the arrangement, Redington will distribute Adobe products across key African markets while leveraging its channel ecosystem to provide licensing, implementation, training and ongoing support to customers.

Global Head of Software Solutions Group at Redington Group, Sayantan Dev, said the collaboration would help organisations deploy world-class software platforms with greater ease and efficiency.

“Software has become the backbone of how modern businesses operate, scale and compete. Our partnership with Adobe strengthens our software portfolio and enables organisations across Africa to adopt world-class creative and document management platforms with speed and confidence,” Dev said.

He explained that Redington’s distribution network would simplify software deployment and licensing while helping businesses use technology to improve productivity, innovation and customer engagement.

Redington noted that Africa’s growing digital economy and youthful population present strong opportunities for creative and document cloud technologies.

President, Africa, Redington, Jim Mathew, said the company would support adoption through training, partner readiness and localised support tailored to the needs of African markets.

“Africa’s growth story is deeply local, shaped by the realities of each market and the ambitions of its businesses. This partnership with Adobe allows us to meet customers where they are and support adoption through training and strong local support,” Mathew said.

Chief Executive Officer of TAEC, Redington Group, Serkan Celik, described Africa as entering a defining phase of digital growth and said the partnership would strengthen the foundation needed to support that expansion.

According to him, the collaboration combines Adobe’s global innovation with Redington’s local presence to help enterprises achieve sustainable and globally competitive growth.

Vice President, Software Solutions Group, Africa, Redington, Hishamul Hasheel, said the partnership would help organisations move beyond fragmented tools to integrated platforms that enhance creativity, collaboration and operational efficiency.

He added that aligning technology with business needs would enable organisations to derive greater value from software investments.

Redington said the partnership aligns with its “Unlock Next” mission aimed at driving digital transformation and enabling organisations to streamline workflows, collaborate better and deliver richer digital experiences through Adobe technologies.