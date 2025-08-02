From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev said the revitalization of the River Basin Development Authorities, RBDAs, is central to positioning water resources as a driver of agricultural growth, economic development, and climate adaptation.

Professor Utsev Stated this at the a 2-day interactive session on Government Citizen Engagement, themed “Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government Citizen Engagement for National Unity” at Arewa House, in Kaduna.

The Minister explained that seven of the twelve RBDAs are located in the Northern Region, to ensure sustainable food production which aligns with President Tinubu’s Food Security Agenda.

He further emphasized that the RBDAs are creating jobs for unemployed youths and women nationwide.

Addressing the status of dams in the country, Prof. Utsev revealed that President Tinubu has established a committee to assess dam functionality and produce recommendations for their optimum performance.

He stated that the contract for the reconstruction of the Alau Dam in Maiduguri, Borno State, has been signed and awarded.

“Contractors are already working on-site, and upon completion, the dam is expected to significantly boost irrigation farming and enhance hydropower generation” Professor Utsev stressed.

Prof. Utsev also stressed that key leadership positions within agencies of the Ministry, in the Integrated Water Resources Institute, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), and the Nigeria Institute of Water Resources, Kaduna are occupied by Northerners.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that clean water, sanitation, food security and sustainability remain national priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Professir Utsev also highlighted the the Ministry milestone achievements to include significant progress in water supply expansion, irrigation development, climate resilience enhancement, and hydropower capacity growth, to improve livelihoods and support sustainable development.

The 3rd Plenary Session of the interactive focused on Agriculture and Food Security which featured the Ministers of Water Resources and Sanitation, Agriculture and Food Security, Livestock Development, and Environment.

Others are the Chairman and Secretary of the Livestock Development Committee, the Executive Secretary of the Agriculture Development Fund, and the National Coordinator of the National Agriculture Development Zone.

The Discussions centered on Nigeria’s agricultural and food security transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.