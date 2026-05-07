PSG tables €75millon for Osimhen

08 May 2026 12:02 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Osimhen

Perennial French Ligue 1 champions PSG have made an offer to Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen.

According to a report by Fichajes, PSG have offered Turkish champions Galatasaray 75 million euros for Osimhen.

PSG, who Wednesday night reached their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final at the expense of Bayern Munich, will offload striker Goncalo Ramos, who is now surplus to requirements at the capital city club.

Osimhen is therefore seen as a direct replacement for Ramos.

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Napoli confirmed that last year PSG offered to pay 200 million euros for both Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, Galatasaray will not sell the Super Eagles striker for the same amount they bought him from Napoli last summer.

Their valuation of the striker is 150 million euros, which is double what PSG are offering.

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