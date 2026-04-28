PSG edge Bayern in nine-goal Champions League classic

Paris Saint-Germain took a slender advantage into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in a remarkable first-leg contest at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

In a match packed with drama, quality and defensive frailties, PSG’s electric front line proved the difference. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele each scored twice as Luis Enrique’s side produced one of their finest attacking displays of the season.

Bayern had struck first when Harry Kane calmly converted from the penalty spot after Willian Pacho brought down Luis Díaz inside the area.

PSG responded in style. Kvaratskhelia restored parity with a brilliant solo effort before João Neves headed the hosts in front from Dembele’s corner. Bayern hit back through a stunning strike from Michael Olise, only for Dembele to restore PSG’s lead from the penalty spot just before the interval.

The French champions seized control after the break with two devastating counter-attacks. Kvaratskhelia grabbed his second after excellent work from Achraf Hakimi, before Dembele finished clinically to make it 5-2.

Yet Bayern refused to fold. Goals from Dayot Upamecano and Díaz punished PSG’s shaky defending, ensuring the tie remains finely balanced ahead of next week’s return leg in Munich.

For all Bayern’s resilience, the night belonged to PSG’s attacking stars.

Kvaratskhelia tormented the Bavarian defence with his pace and close control, while Dembele delivered a performance of composure, creativity and cutting edge.

Luis Enrique will be delighted with his side’s firepower, but their defensive vulnerabilities will be a major concern.

Against an opponent of Bayern’s quality, a three-goal cushion can disappear quickly.

With nine goals, relentless intensity and moments of individual brilliance, this was Champions League football at its very best. The second leg at the Allianz Arena now promises to be every bit as compelling