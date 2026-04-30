PSC condemns shooting of Ogidi in Delta

By Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has condemned the extra-judicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi by police officers attached to the Effurun Area Command, Delta State, on April 26, 2026.

In a statement, PSC Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Ani, said the act violates Nigerian laws and international humanitarian standards, including the International Humanitarian Law; the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended); the Anti-Torture Act, 2017; the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015; the Nigeria Police Act, 2020; and the Nigeria Police Force Regulations, 2025.

“The Commission commends the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, for commencing disciplinary action against the officers involved, including their suspension and interdiction pending a thorough investigation.

“The Commission extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and enjoins members of the public to remain calm as justice takes its course.”