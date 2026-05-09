The Progressive Governors Forum ( PGF) has passed a vote of confidence on its Chairman, Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and his deputy, Gov Uba Sani of Kaduna State. The vote of confidence, which was moved at a closed door meeting of the governors in Abuja, was reiterated at a press conference they had later on .

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, moved the motion and was seconded by his Kaduna State counterpart, Alhaji Uba Sani.

The second motion after the press conference followed a reporter’s question about the rumoured removal of Uzodimma as Chairman of the PGF.

Dr Idris explained that more than 23 governors in attendance at the Abuja meeting reiterated their confidence in Uzodimma to lead the forum.

According to him, the fact that Uzodimma presided over the meeting with his vice was enough evidence to authenticate his leadership.

Also speaking, Uzodimma assured that the PGF was united and would not bother itself with fake news.

He told journalists that the APC governors were currently occupied on how best to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“ As you are aware, just two days ago, we accompanied His Excellency Vice President Shettima to submit the nomination forms of President Tinubu signifying that he is re-contesting .We just had a meeting to reaffirm our unflinching support to him,” he said.

Uzodimma said the forum has decided to support Tinubu 100% to achieve his re-election and therefore would not submit to any kind of distraction or blackmail

According to him, their support for Tinubu was borne out of his pragmatic reforms, which had put Nigeria on the part of economic growth while strengthening her infrastructure.

He asked Nigerians to appreciate the president’s sacrifices by ensuring his re-election so that he would complete the beautiful work he had started.