Presidential primary: Atiku defeats Amaechi, Hayatudeen in Ebonyi

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Ebonyi State after polling 15,300 votes in the exercise conducted across the state.

The result was declared at Preston Hotel, which served as the state collation centre for the primary election.

According to the official results released by the Ebonyi State Presidential Primary Election Committee, Atiku defeated former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, who secured 2,200 votes, while Muhammad Hayatudeen polled 200 votes.

The committee disclosed that Ebonyi State had a total of 18,891 registered voters for the exercise conducted across the 171 wards in the 13 local government areas of the state. Out of the figure, 17,700 voters were accredited for the primary.

Chairman of the committee and ADC National Vice Chairman (Diaspora), Fred Onwe, while declaring the result, said Atiku scored the highest number of votes and was therefore returned as the winner of the presidential primary in the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Silas Joseph Onu, commended returning officers for what he described as their uncommon commitment and dedication to the exercise despite the heavy rainfall experienced across the state.

Onwe also congratulated the winner and other aspirants for their conduct and perseverance throughout the exercise.

nneluke