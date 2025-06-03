From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has responded to the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, which claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope has turned into a nightmare for Nigerians, describing the faction’s statement as “deceitful” and “jaundiced.”

Afenifere, in a statement by its Leader and National Publicity Secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and Justice Faloye, had said the midterm report of the Tinubu administration has shown that every human development and sociopolitical index has regressed.

It also accused the administration of engaging in “massive propaganda claiming false successes.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, in a comprehensive rebuttal to the recent statement, argued that the group’s criticisms reflect a deliberate attempt to trade in falsehoods rather than acknowledge the significant progress under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dare said, “The factional Afenifere’s claims echo opposition rhetoric and fail to recognise the extensive reforms and achievements recorded by this administration. A balanced assessment based on available data reveals a more objective and progressive picture, with significant gains amid the challenges inherited from decades of systemic issues.”

He highlighted key economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market, which he said saved the government over $10 billion in 2023 alone and boosted foreign reserves to $38.1 billion by 2024. Inflation rates have also shown signs of stabilisation, with annual inflation falling to 23.71% in April 2025 from 24.23% the previous month. “The government’s cash transfer programme now benefits over 5.7 million households, cushioning the impact of these necessary reforms on the most vulnerable Nigerians,” Dare added.

The presidential aide underscored several other accomplishments, noting that over 900,000 Nigerians have benefited from the Presidential Loan and Grant Scheme, while more than 600,000 have accessed the Students’ Loan Scheme. The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) monthly stipend was increased from N33,000 to N77,000, and free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits were distributed to thousands of commercial drivers nationwide, significantly reducing transport costs. The administration also cleared over $10 billion in foreign exchange debt and increased federal account allocations to states by 60%, enabling more local development projects. Furthermore, N50 billion was released to resolve the perennial ASUU strike, and over 1,000 primary healthcare centres have been revitalised, with an additional 5,500 undergoing upgrades.

In addition, Dare stressed that the government has disbursed N75 billion in palliative funds to states and local governments for food distribution and cash transfers. More than 150,000 youths are currently being trained in software development, tech support, and data analysis under the 3 Million Technical Talent project. The Renewed Hope Cities programme, he added, has launched construction on over 20,000 affordable housing units across Nigeria. Loans totalling N200 billion have been extended to farmers and agro-processors. Over two million Nigerians now have access to new digital infrastructure, including community broadband hubs and public WiFi projects.

The country, the presidential aide noted, recorded a GDP growth rate of 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2024, the highest in three years, alongside over $50 billion in new foreign direct investment commitments. Net foreign exchange reserves increased from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $23.11 billion in 2024, and more than $8 billion in new oil and gas investments were unlocked, with over $800 million realised in processing investments in solid minerals in 2024. Inflation as of April 2025 was down to 23.17%.

“These achievements are tangible and ongoing. We challenge opposition leaders to propose credible alternatives rather than resort to baseless criticisms,” Dare stated.

Addressing governance, corruption, and democratic concerns, Dare dismissed allegations that the administration increased governance costs or failed to implement the Oronsaye Report, pointing out fiscal improvements such as reducing the fiscal deficit from 5.4% of GDP in 2023 to 3.0% in 2024 and lowering the debt service-to-revenue ratio from nearly 100% to under 40%.

He noted that the government recorded over N6 trillion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, partly due to the removal of Ways & Means financing and fuel subsidies. These steps demonstrate fiscal prudence and are expected to translate into tangible relief for citizens.

On corruption, Dare acknowledged challenges but highlighted the administration’s commitment to accountability, citing the suspension of Humanitarian Affairs Minister Betta Edu in January 2024 over alleged fund diversion as a signal of seriousness.

He also highlighted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured a record-breaking 4,111 convictions in 2024, the most successful year since its inception, recovering over N364 billion and significant foreign currencies. He added that the EFCC achieved its largest asset recovery in 2025 with the forfeiture of a vast Abuja estate containing 725 residential units, which was handed over to the Ministry of Housing in May 2025.

Regarding claims of democratic erosion and attempts to establish a “one-party state,” Dare said, “These accusations lack merit. The judiciary has demonstrated independence, upholding opposition victories in key states such as Kano, Plateau, and Abia. Allegations of crackdowns on peaceful protesters are recycled rhetoric from previous administrations.”

Touching on the administration’s security efforts, he described the record as “impressive,” with over 13,500 terrorists, bandits, and insurgents neutralised and 7,000 arrested in the past year. This progress has allowed more farmers to return to their lands, improving food production and supply. The government has also embarked on agricultural initiatives, including tractor procurement, fertiliser distribution, and increased mechanisation.

Dare further highlighted the establishment of Development Commissions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to empower communities and accelerate regional development.

Dare concluded by saying that Nigeria’s economic reforms and improved security situation have earned the country credit rating upgrades from Fitch and Moody’s, signalling growing investor confidence. Moody’s recent upgrade of Nigeria’s rating from Caa1 to B3 with a stable outlook reflects the administration’s positive trajectory.

“The government recognises the challenges Nigerians face and is committed to delivering more tangible results. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s comeback story is firmly underway,” Dare affirmed. “We call on responsible citizens and political leaders to collaborate with the administration to counter disinformation and build on the progress achieved.”