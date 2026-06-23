Presidency, Obi bicker over call for Tinubu’s resignation

The presidency and the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), Peter Obi, are locked in war of words over Obi’s recent call for Tinubu’s resignation.

Obi had earlier called on President Bola Tinubu to resign, citing what he described as a monumental failure in governance and worsening conditions across key sectors of national life.

In a statement yesterday, Obi said he was prompted to reflect on leadership accountability after listening to the British Prime Minister’s speech announcing his planned resignation amid public dissatisfaction over economic challenges and unfulfilled campaign promises.

According to Obi, successful democracies are sustained by a culture of responsibility, where leaders accept the consequences of policy failures and declining public confidence.

Drawing parallels with Nigeria’s political history, Obi recalled that before the 2015 general elections, Tinubu had repeatedly called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over insecurity and economic hardship. He noted that Tinubu was particularly vocal during the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction, arguing at the time that the government had failed in its primary responsibility of protecting citizens.

Obi also referenced promises made by Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign, including commitments to improve electricity supply, strengthen security, fight corruption, and enhance the welfare of Nigerians. He noted that the President had challenged Nigerians not to support him for a second term if he failed to deliver on those pledges.

“Electricity supply remains unreliable, insecurity has intensified in many parts of the country, kidnappings continue unabated and economic hardship has deepened,” he stated, adding that critical sectors such as infrastructure, transportation and anti-corruption efforts had also witnessed significant setbacks.

He argued that Nigeria is currently facing one of its most difficult periods and that accountability demands that leaders take responsibility for their performance in office.

“I join Nigerians of goodwill in calling for the resignation of the President over monumental failure in governance,” Obi said.

He maintained that such a move would help establish a political culture rooted in accountability and responsibility, while discouraging impunity in public office. According to him, it would also send a strong message to future leaders that public office is a sacred trust and that failure in governance must carry consequences.

However, the Presidency has reacted, describing the call by Obi for President Tinubu to resign based on a comparison with the British Prime Minister’s voluntary exit as childish and hollow.

The Presidency said such a comparison was not only misplaced but also reflects a selective and distorted view of Nigeria’s realities since 2023.

In a statement yesterday by the presidential spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency said the call by Obi was not a call to hold the leader accountable, but rather a mere political grandstanding and an unworthy distraction just hours after President Tinubu’s party recorded resounding victories in the weekend polls.

“Obi’s latest comments calling for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation, based on a comparison with the British Prime Minister’s voluntary exit, are not only misplaced but also reflect a selective and distorted view of Nigeria’s realities since 2023.

“His view is also simplistic, as is often the case anytime he opens his mouth. Obi forgets our country does not run a parliamentary system of government like the UK. We run a presidential system, with the president elected to a fixed 4-year term,” it stated

While celebrating the recent victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in some of the elections held recently, the presidency said: “The people of Ekiti State and the senatorial constituents in Nasarawa, Enugu, Ondo and Rivers have just delivered a resounding victory for President Tinubu and his party.

“The election results, some early referendum of sorts, show that President Tinubu and his party are popular with Nigerians. This should be more concerning for Peter Obi and his new Special Purpose Vehicle, NDC, as we move towards the January 2027 election.

“Obi should wait until the presidential election to know what the people think of Tinubu’s government. Moving to use X to harangue the President out of office is off the mark and anti-democratic.”

Reflecting on the condition of the nation’s economy and security situation before Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership in 2023, the presidency said: “It is important to note that President Tinubu did not inherit a country in perfect shape.