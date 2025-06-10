…Calls for technical committee to push S’East interests

By Chinelo Obogo

In a bid to address the grievances of the Igbo community in Lagos following the 2023 elections and the demolition of illegal structures, the South East Governors’ Forum has called for a more strategic to political and economic participation in the state.

Speaking recently on behalf of the five South-East governors, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who addressed the Igbo community in Lagos, acknowledged the distress faced by the Igbo in Lagos following the 2023 elections, which led to a resolution with the Lagos State government to establish a committee. He said the committee was tasked with investigating claims and counterclaims stemming from the demolition of illegal structures. Uzodinma, who chairs the forum expressed satisfaction with the committee’s representation which he described as credible and emphasised the importance of learning from past incidents to prevent a recurrence.

During the conversation, Uzodinma stated that the Igbo are “visitors” in Lagos, and urged them Igbo to strive to prevent any mistakes. He advised that a thorough understanding of any venture before needed to be had before engaging in it. He said that there is a difference between business and politics and that political engagement needs to be learned because of the risks which he likened to gambling. He lamented the current state the influence of the Igbo influence, saying that they can no longer rely on the legacies of founding fathers like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Michael Okpara and that it is up to the present generation to uphold and even their achievements.

Excerpts:

Why I’m representing South East governors

Whenever I speak in such forum, know that I am speaking on behalf of the five governors of the South East. We heard and we saw the cries of our people in Lagos immediately after the 2023 elections and we had the justification to come and ask why. As a result we had an interaction with the officials of government chaired by the governor of Lagos State and we resolved that a committee be set up to look into the matter and I am very happy that those who represented us in that committee were credible people. I am happier seeing the synopsis of the report and seeing that everybody who was part of it all signed the report which means it is the committee’s report.

Igbo need to learning from past mistakes

It is important for us to understand a stick does not enter into someone’s eyes twice and we will not suffer from a recurring incident. If the truth must be told, Igbos are visitors in Lagos because if you forget your own home, one day, you’ll say your language is not yours anymore. As governors of the South East, we would do our best to resolve this matter but prevention is better than cure. Before you start any business, you have study and learn the trade well. If you are a businessman who is making money, keep at what you are doing but if you want to go into politics, you have to learn how to do it. The reason is because if the nose is in pain, the eyes would also be in pain. A politician is like someone who gambles, that is why every profession has its hazards and there are consequences for every action and inaction.

The Igbo has always been the lead in every aspect but it is no longer so and anyone that thinks that our founding fathers like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Micheal Okpara and others will come back to life and fight for us is wasting time. It is we who are alive now that would have to maintain what our founding fathers built. If you continue to do things the same way, don’t expect a different result. I cannot claim to know it all, your driver, steward or cook may be your savior one say, so wherever you are in life, always listen to your people.

Nigeria was founded on a tripod, the Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba and we have a lot of things to do which includes the recovery of our heritage. I am pleading that we learn from our past and not mistakes. Before anyone comes to deceive our people and use sentiments to take undue advantage of the lack of sufficient political awareness of our people and destroy our economy. The effort an Igbo person will make to earn N200 million, others put in the same effort to earn N200 billion in Nigeria. We suffer to earn our money. So if you don’t know who you are, no one will tell you whom you are.

Igbo in Lagos need technical committee

The population we have in Lagos is enough for us to achieve something in Nigeria but it must be done in a very constructive manner where it would yield results. The Igbo in Lagos have grown to the extent where they can have a technical committee for ways and means. This committee would be charged with the responsibilities of organising and protecting our interests. The Igbo can only lead Nigeria if they extend their hands across the Niger and this would be the job of the technical committee.

When it gets to politics, we need to plan it very well. The wind of politics is blowing again and if you go against the tide, you will be pushed down but if you go in the direction of the wind, you would go faster. One percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing. Power needs to be negotiated. It is not something you gamble with.

We are supposed to improve on the achievements of our fathers. What one man can do for a community in 200 years, the government can do it in two minutes. We need to eliminate the peasantry mentality. Nigeria belongs to all of us and we must benefit from it. The Igbo man has no domestic habitat that is why Azikiwe was called Zik of Africa.

Unemployment Crisis

The unemployment here is worse than cancer and the complacency over the years is what has resulted in criminality in Nigeria. The most important group, which is the youth population, has been idle for decades. The Nigerian education curriculum has not been amended in decades, when the forces of the market do not dictate what we do. It is not about what you read but what you have been able to achieve. With the advent of artificial intelligence in Nigeria, what would be the fate of the millions of young people in Nigeria?

That is why the Imo digital city, in collaboration with the University of California and the Silicon Valley has set up an innovation center in Owerri. We are building organisations, it is a revolution. No one should think we are not doing anything. We are making provision for our people. We have trained over 70,000 young people who are working all over the world. There is no subnational government in Nigeria including Lagos, that has invested up to 50 percent of what Imo state has invested in technology and innovation. We are creative thinkers and we are encouraging talents and skills. All the South East governors are open to ideas for the benefit of our people.