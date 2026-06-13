Police rescue 9 kidnap victims from bandits in Katsina

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have rescued nine victims kidnapped by bandits along the Katsina-Kankara highway.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu: “On June 12, 2026, at about 2:30 pm, a group of suspected bandits blocked the Katsina-Kankara road at Tashar Kanya village, Kankara Local Government Area, intercepting a red commercial Volkswagen Golf III saloon car, conveying 11 passengers from Dandume to Katsina.

“Upon receiving the information, the DPO Kankara mobilised a team of police operatives, including the Violent Crime Rescue Unit (VCRU), to the scene.

“The operatives tactically engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel. Due to the team’s superior firepower and tactical maneuvers, the hoodlums were forced to flee the scene.

“However, two persons, Buhari Kabir and the driver, Aliyu, alias “Maitakabari” are still missing.

“A search and rescue operation is currently ongoing to rescue the remaining victims unhurt and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Ali Umar Fage, commended the gallantry of the operatives and reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ridding Katsina State of all criminal elements.”