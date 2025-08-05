From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state Police Command have stormed cultists shrine ,removed fetish items and arrested four suspects in Abak local government area of the state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Timfon John and made available to Journalists in Uyo stated that the suspects were arrested based on a report by a hotelier in the area that armed men invaded his home , robbed him of his belongings and raped guests in the hotel .

John disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police CP Baba Azare ordered investigation as her men swung into action and four suspects namely Richard Edet Udo,

Hope Unibong Anitie, Josep Ibongidi, Christian Joseph Johnny

and Joseph Joseph were apprehended while others fled.

She said items recovered from the shrine include two coffins, cult insignia , olden palm wine keg and numerous fetish materials.

The statement reads in parts:

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested five suspected cultists and armed robbers believed to be responsible for a recent home invasion, armed robbery, and rape incident.

” The suspects were apprehended following a discreet investigation launched after a formal complaint was lodged with the Command.

“On June 26, 2025, a man (name withheld) reported that a group of armed individuals broke into his room at a Guest House (name withheld ) in Abak, robbing him of his belongings and raping his female guest.

“During the raid, operatives recovered disturbing items from what appeared to be a shrine, including two coffins filled with women’s sanitary pads, pictures of people, and other fetish items”

John said the command will continue investigation to ensure suspects who fled are arrested and brought to justice .

“The Command is continues in its investigation to arrest other members of the gang.” she said