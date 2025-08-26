By Christopher Oji and Suliyat Quadri

The Nigeria Police Force has shot dead five suspected kidnappers, rescue five kidnap victims in two states.

The operations carried out recently in Kebbi and Abia States, have led to the successful rescue of five kidnapped victims, the decimation of a notorious kidnapping gang, and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,he noted that,in Kebbi State, it will be recalled that on July 27, 2025, a group of armed kidnappers stormed Sangara Village,Shanga Local Government and abducted three individuals: Muhammad Nasamu Namata, 25; Gide Namata, 20 and Hamidu Alhaji Namani, 35. Intensifying rescue efforts, police operatives alongside other security agencies and local vigilantes launched a coordinated search-and-rescue mission, which led them to Shanga Hills, where the kidnappers were tracked and engaged.

“During the encounter, the criminals were overwhelmed in a fierce gun duel and fled into the forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds leading to the successful rescue of the three kidnapped victims.

“ In a separate operation in Danko/Wasagu LG of Kebbi State, on August 15, 2025, police operatives attached to the state Command on routine patrol around Dankade Village in Ribah District ,encountered a group of armed bandits and engaged them in a gun duel. Two victims, Tukur Bello, 26, and Isyaka Abubakar, 25, were rescued unhurt. The duo were kidnapped on August 9, 2025, while grazing their cattle in Gairi Forest, Zamfara State. They have since been reunited with their families shortly.

“ Meanwhile , in Abia State, police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed a kidnappers’ den at Umuiku Obete Village in Ukwa West LG. The criminal gang, which had been terrorising residents and commuters along Umuozo Village and Uratta Road, off Port Harcourt Road, engaged the operatives in a gun duel upon sighting them. However, the superior firepower of the operatives proved decisive, resulting in the neutralization of five members of the notorious gang. A thorough search of the scene led to the recovery of six AK-47 rifles, 335 rounds of live ammunition, 14 magazines, five handsets, three cutlasses, five jackets, an axe, a pair of boots, one polo charm, and one double-barreled long gun. Follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

“ The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has lauded the commitment of the officers involved in the operations urging them to sustain the tempo and intensify the ongoing onslaught against criminal actors across the nation. The IGP has again assured members of the public of the continued resolve of the Force to combating crime in all forms and to maintain law and order across the country.”