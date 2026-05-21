Police disown AFRIPOL 2026 programme, warn public against scam

The Nigeria Police Force has said it did not approve, endorse, or authorise the purported “AFRIPOL 2026” programme currently being circulated online.

The disclaimer is contained in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP. Anthony Placid in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NPF also condemned the unauthorided use of the name “AFRIPOL”, which it said is globally recognised as the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL), an official continental policing structure established under the African Union framework, and not a platform for private or unauthorised programmes.

Placid further stated that the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force did not authorise the use of the image of the Inspector-General of Police, the official logo, or the identity of the force in connection with the said programme.

“Members of the public and corporate organisations are advised to disregard the publication and refrain from any form of sponsorship, payment, or engagement relating to the said event,” the police stated.