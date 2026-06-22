Police confirm IED blast at Lagos Mushin commercial area, one injured

By Lawrence Agbo

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion occurred in the Mushin commercial area of the state, leaving one person injured.

The incident, which triggered panic among traders and residents, happened at the Shoe Materials Market in Mushin, a busy commercial hub in Lagos.

Police authorities said Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operatives were immediately deployed after reports of an explosion were received.

The area was subsequently cordoned off and thoroughly searched to prevent any further security threats.

Preliminary findings indicate that the explosive device was allegedly planted under a vehicle and detonated when the engine was started.

Confirming the development at the scene, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, said swift action was taken to secure the environment.

“We promptly deployed our EOD team after receiving reports of an explosion. The area was cordoned off and thoroughly searched,” he said.

He added that early investigations pointed to the use of an Improvised Explosive Device.

“The IED was under the vehicle by the passenger side. It exploded when the vehicle was started,” Tijani stated.

The police boss confirmed that one person sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

“There is no further threat in the area. After a detailed sweep by our EOD experts, no additional explosive devices were discovered,” he added.

He urged residents to remain calm and disregard rumours of widespread insecurity in Lagos.

“Members of the public should go about their normal activities. The situation is under control,” he said.

Security operatives later recovered remnants of the explosive device, which have been taken for forensic analysis as investigations continue.

Also, the Baale of Oke Mushin Community, Mr Tajudeen Faronbi, said he was alerted during early morning prayers and immediately notified security authorities.

“Early this morning, around one o’clock, while I was praying, I received a call that something unusual had been seen. When I got there, I saw a vehicle and people were afraid to go near it,” he said.

Faronbi said the swift response helped prevent panic from escalating in the community, adding that the vehicle’s ownership and identity remain unknown.