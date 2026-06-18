From Isaac Job, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a suspected receiver and distributor of stolen phones, identified as Musa Idris, with 34 assorted Android phones and two button phones allegedly linked to robbery operations within and outside the state.

Addressing journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, during a media briefing, the State Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, said the suspect was previously arrested last year for robbery-related offences but was granted bail before being re-arrested.

The commissioner also highlighted other achievements of the command, including the enforcement of vehicle registration regulations and a crackdown on the dissemination of false security information.

Azare disclosed that the suspect was re-arrested along the Calabar–Itu Road axis following credible intelligence. He added that investigations revealed that Idris had previously been arrested in October 2025 for offences relating to armed robbery and possession of more than 200 assorted Android phones suspected to be stolen.

According to the CP, the recovered phones are strongly suspected to be proceeds of armed robbery operations carried out by criminal elements operating within and outside Akwa Ibom State.

The statement read in part:

“Operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence and in connection with a recent armed robbery incident along the Calabar–Itu Road axis, arrested one Musa Idris, a suspected receiver and distributor of stolen mobile phones linked to an armed robbery syndicate.

“Investigations showed that the suspect had previously been arrested in October 2025 for offences relating to armed robbery and possession of over 200 assorted Android phones suspected to be stolen.

“The recovered phones are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of armed robbery operations carried out by criminal elements operating within and outside Akwa Ibom State.”

He explained that the suspect had made useful confessions suggesting the existence of a wider criminal network involved in the movement and resale of stolen phones beyond Nigeria’s borders, assuring that efforts had been intensified to apprehend other members of the syndicate currently at large.

On false security information, the CP announced the successful conclusion of investigations into a case involving one Akaninyene Udo, popularly known online as “AK Philo,” who allegedly circulated a threatening message captioned, “Eket, get ready for us,” alongside the image of an armed bandit.

The commissioner stated that following investigations, the suspect was charged before a competent court and subsequently remanded in a correctional centre.

“The creation, publication, or dissemination of false security alerts and misleading information capable of causing public panic remains a criminal offence, and offenders will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he warned.

The CP also announced the commencement of a statewide enforcement operation targeting vehicles operating with covered, altered, obscured, defaced, or missing registration number plates. He urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are properly registered and that their number plates remain visible in compliance with existing regulations.

During the briefing, the commissioner expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for providing first-aid boxes to police commands nationwide.

“I am particularly grateful for the provision of first-aid boxes to commands across the federation, including the Akwa Ibom State Police Command. This thoughtful intervention demonstrates the Inspector-General’s commitment to the health, safety, welfare, and operational readiness of police personnel,” he said.

The commissioner also presented certificates of commendation to some officers for their professionalism and dedication to duty, emphasizing that rewarding professionalism and integrity remains an important component of modern policing and serves as motivation for officers who continue to discharge their responsibilities with distinction.