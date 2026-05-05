Joy Ezeugwu, a nurse at Uwani General Hospital in Enugu State, who shared a video of deteriorating conditions at the facility, has been arrested by the police.

Joy was reportedly arrested by a team from the Police Force Headquarters Annex, Enugu.

An education technologist, Alex Onyia, made the disclosure in a post on his X handle, yesterday.

According to the post, the police officers were sent by the administrator of her former school at Ezzy College of Nursing, Ifeyinwa Peace Okwudu.

“Joy Ezeugwu was arrested this morning by a team from Police Force Headquarters Annex, Enugu. They were sent by her former school’s (Ezzy College of Nursing) administrator, Ifeyinwa Peace Okwudu.

“Students and staff oppression have now become a norm. We will dismantle it,” Onyia wrote on X.

The nurse was suspended in April after her viral video highlighted deteriorating conditions at the facility, including the absence of electricity and running water.

The video gained traction on social media and captured health workers expressing frustration over the challenging environment.

Workers in the video were visibly lamenting that the lack of basic amenities was affecting their ability to deliver adequate care, particularly during emergencies.

Following the release of the video, Okwudu, in a letter, demanded N10 million in damages from Joy Ezeugwu over an alleged violation of privacy rights.

In a formal letter issued by her legal counsel, Ikechukwu Davidmark Ene, the administrator claimed that the recording occurred during an internal staff meeting held at her office.

The letter stated that all attendees were instructed before the meeting to leave behind any mobile phones or recording devices. Okwudu claimed that Joy was specifically asked if she had any such device and allegedly denied having one, claiming she left her phone at home.

The administrator alleged that Joy concealed a mobile phone in her bag and proceeded to secretly record conversations during the meeting without consent.