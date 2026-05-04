Police arrest 13 suspects in Rivers over harassment, phone theft

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 13 suspects for assaulting a broadcast journalist in the state.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Blessing Agabe, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in a statement released on Monday, said the police swung into action following an online report regarding an alleged incident involving a journalist.

The PPRO stated: “Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Olugenga Adepoju, promptly took decisive action by inviting the journalist to provide a firsthand account, while a comprehensive investigation into the matter commenced.

“The facts available indicate that one journalist, Mr. Allwell Ene, while conducting a solo investigative activity in an area marked as a black spot, known for criminal activities and constantly raided by police, was attacked and physically assaulted by suspected hoodlums for video recording them.

“Following the report, the divisional police officer in charge of Olu-Obasanjo Division swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene to rescue the journalist,” the police said.

The release further said that police officers from the command carried out coordinated operations within the Olu-Obasanjo axis and adjoining areas, which led to the arrest of 13 suspects believed to be involved in various criminal activities, including phone theft and the harassment of law-abiding members of the public.

“Meanwhile, as investigations are ongoing to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice, the commissioner of police has advised journalists and private investigators to refrain from undertaking investigative activities alone, particularly in high-risk or crime-prone areas.

He strongly encouraged collaboration with the police and urged members of the public to always provide credible information to security agencies to enhance public safety and maintain law and order across Rivers State.

The commissioner of police reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command to the protection of lives and property and assured members of the public of sustained efforts to eradicate criminal elements within the state.