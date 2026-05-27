Poju Oyemade fulfils 73-year promise to mother

Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation, Pastor Poju Oyemade said he has finally fulfilled a promise he made to his mother, Prof. Adefunke Oyemade, by paying a visit to the University of Glasgow, Scotland.

The cleric disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He said his mother graduated from the university in 1953, and he promised to visit the institution whenever he could.

“I promised my mum I will pay a visit to her school she attended in 1953. University of Glasgow where she read Medicine.

“Promised fulfilled,” he wrote.

According to her citation on the University of Ibadan’s website, Prof. Oyemade was born on December 29, 1933.

She studied medicine at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, graduating in the early 1960s, and subsequently obtained a Diploma in Public Health from the same institution.

She joined the University of Ibadan in 1968, where she advanced through the academic ranks to become a Professor.

Her research deeply focused on children with special needs, motherless babies, foster care, and children with hearing impairments.

She served as a national and international assessor for WHO/UNICEF’s baby-friendly initiatives, promoting breastfeeding.

Additionally, she worked as a consultant for the UNDP and ILO, designing community-based vocational rehabilitation programmes for persons with disabilities.

She was married to the late Dr. Gabriel Adebola Oyemade, a renowned consultant orthopedic surgeon and is also well-known as the mother of the prominent Nigerian clergyman and author, Pastor Poju Oyemade.