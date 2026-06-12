Plateau: We’ll never negotiate with terrorists — Mutfwang

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has vowed to crush all forms of terrorism in the state, saying that his administration will not concede to terrorists by contemplating any form of negotiation with them

Mutfwang, who spoke at at Town hall meeting as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day, in Jos on Friday, said that the synergy with security agencies, community leaders and traditional institutions, have started to yield positive results as the number of attacks and kidnapping has reduced drastically.

He said it’s the aim of terrorists to keep the citizens in perpetual fear by keeping them out of their farms and thereby worsening poverty and hunger.

He said, “Negotiating with terrorists is off the table and we will continue to push them out of our communities. We have intensified security operations across the state and the strategy had begun to yield positive results.

He said confessional statements made by those arrested had opened new frontiers of investigation and uncovered wider criminal networks behind recent attacks, leading to the arrest of more suspects

He said that hitherto Abuja didn’t understand the magnitude of the security situation in the state untill he and stakeholders met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu where they appraised him of the seriousness of the situation.

He commended the president for what he described as his firm support and clear directives to security agencies in addressing insecurity not only in Plateau but across the country.

Mutfwang said, “Though security challenges are not what could be resolved overnight, but I assure you that government remains committed to sustaining the present efforts until total peace is achieved.

The governor, who also enumerated the economic potential of the state and the gains in the last three years, said that he had succeeded in raising the monthly internally generated revenue of the state from N1.2 billion to more than N4 billion, stressing that the target was to raise it to N10 billion monthly.

To make this possible, the governor said his administration would tap into the potential provided by the solid minerals sector and the abundant agricultural products, especially potatoes for which the state is known for.

He said the state government had increased the procurement of fertiliser to support farmers, noting that about 5,000 trucks had already been secured for distribution to boost agricultural productivity across the state.

He explained that government was expanding its agricultural support programmes to strengthen food production and improve livelihoods, especially among rural communities.

Mutfwang also disclosed that his administration was making major investments in urban renewal, water and sanitation and education, which he described as critical pillars of development.

He said the government was currently executing a major water project valued at over N30 billion in Langtang South and Langtang North, alongside rehabilitation works at Yakubu Gowon Dam and Liberty Dam.

According to him, additional water projects are being implemented in communities such as Mado Village in Jos North and other areas to expand access to potable water, some of which are nearing completion and will soon be commissioned.

He said Plateau must continue to project hope and positive narratives in order to attract investment, warning that negative perceptions about insecurity could undermine economic recovery efforts.

According to him, the state is already witnessing renewed investor confidence, with increasing interest from local and foreign investors in key sectors of the economy.

Mutfwang disclosed that he recently participated in an investment forum in Lagos where he engaged representatives of foreign investors on bringing investments to the state.

The town hall meeting featured activists, media professionals, civil society organisations, traditional and community leaders.

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