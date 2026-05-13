Plateau declares war on terrorism, directs security agencies to reclaim ungoverned spaces

13 May 2026 3:34 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Enugu State

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Government has declared terrorists as enemies of the state and have issued stern directives to security agencies to exterminate them.

The government also declared war on drug dealers, carriers, and users across the state as part of the broader crackdown against criminal elements in the state.

The decision was taken at an emergency session of the State Security Council presided over by Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Rayfield Government House, Jos, yesterday.

The meeting was attended by heads of all security agencies in the state, chairmen of the 17 local government areas and the Chairman of the Plateau State Joint Traditional Council, Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba.

The council vowed to take decisive action to prevent total chaos in the aftermath of coordinated attacks by gunmen in various parts of the state in the last few months.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, said the council reviewed critically the prevailing security situation and adopted far-reaching measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property of the people in the state.

“Rising from the meeting, the Plateau State Security Council reviewed the current security situation in the state, was critically deliberated, and adopted measures to stop the incessant and unwarranted loss of innocent blood in the state.”

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The government scribe said the council noted that the state had been under siege for the past four months and to address the situation, the council resolved to intensify enforcement of the ban on motorcycles, night grazing, and mining activities, which were contributing to insecurity in the state.

He said the council also directed security agencies to reclaim all ungoverned spaces, government institutions, and public spaces, while approving enhanced logistics support, including additional motorcycles and vehicles, to improve operational effectiveness.

The council further resolved to strengthen collaboration and intelligence sharing between local government, sister security agencies and communities.

The council warned that any blockage of highways would henceforth be treated as a criminal act and offenders will be prosecuted.

It also stressed the need to secure farmlands ahead of the new farming season to ensure farmers can operate safely.

The council also directed that traditional institutions be put on notice, and advised them to exercise tighter control over cultural groups operating under their jurisdictions.

Jatau added that the council remained fully committed to securing the lives, property, and land of the people of Plateau State.

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