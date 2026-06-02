Plateau: Anguish, anger as eight victims of Barkin Ladi attack laid to rest

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

There was palpable anger with tears flowing like torrents as eight victims of the recent attack on Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were laid to rest.

Apart from those killed, no fewer than 15 persons were said to have been injured in the attack, heightening the already fragile security situation in parts of Plateau State.

Family members, community leaders, religious leaders and sympathisers attended the ceremony which was held on Monday evening.

The villagers wailed and threw themselves to the ground amid calls for urgent action to halt the recurring killings not only in Barkin Ladi, but in the entire state..

Member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ishaya David Lalu, and his former counterpart, who represented Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Peter Gyendeng, who led mourners during the ceremony, lamented the recurring attacks on communities in the state,.

Gyendeng said that residents had become weary of the continuous loss of lives.

“We are sick and tired of being killed. We have been living in peace and have tried everything humanly possible not to engage anybody.”

“We have never crossed into another community to attack anyone, yet these things continue to happen to us on a daily basis,” he said.

He expressed frustration over what he described as the failure to halt the cycle of violence despite the peaceful disposition of affected communities.

“It is painful. People stay in their communities and somebody comes to attack and kill them. You cannot even celebrate one good thing without fear. For how long will people continue to live this kind of life?” he asked.

The former lawmaker called on security agencies and government authorities to take urgent steps to halt the attacks and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Lalu,bon his own part expressed deep sorrow over the killings in Foron and other recent attacks in Plateau State.

He described the incidents as painful, heartbreaking and unacceptable, stressing that no community should be forced to live under fear and violence.

“I am deeply saddened by the continuous loss of innocent lives in our communities.”

” These attacks are not only cruel but also a direct assault on our shared humanity and peaceful coexistence as a people,” he said.

The federal lawmaker urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities and bring perpetrators of the attacks to justice.

National President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, described the security situation in the area as alarming.

He warned that many rural communities remained vulnerable to attacks due to inadequate security presence.

While calling on the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to vulnerable communities, he is expressed regrets that residents largely depend on local vigilante groups that are poorly equipped to defend themselves against heavily armed bandits.

He called , warning that failure to act could expose residents to further attacks.

Mwantiri expressed concern over what he termed a “conspiracy of silence” in the face of repeated attacks on indigenous communities, urging authorities to strengthen security architecture and provide local residents with the necessary support to protect their communities within the ambit of the law.

The BYM national president appealed to the Federal Government to seek international collaboration and support in tackling insecurity and terrorism in affected areas.