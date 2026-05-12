Plateau: 129 APC aspirants jostle for 24 House of Assembly seats

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

No fewer than one hundred and twenty members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have purchased nominations forms to vie for the 24 seats in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Public Relations Officer of the party, Mr. Bako Wumanna, who disclosed this in a telephone chat with our correspondent in Jos on Tuesday, said that the screening of the aspirations ended Monday night and the results were being compiled.

He said, “We have a total of 129 aspirants so far that purchased nomination forms for the state House of Assembly and all of them have been screened. We finished the screening late Monday night and we’re right now compiling the results.

He said that for the governorship, only two people, amongst whom was Governor Caleb Mutfwang, purchased nomination forms and were screened in Abuja, while the number of aspirants in the House of Representatives and Senate is yet to be ascertained.

Also in the opposition People Democratic Party, the Organising Secretary, Mr. Mike Dachom, told our correspondent that the party commenced the sale of nomination forms on Monday and it’s due to close on Tuesday

He said that the nomination of candidates for the various posts is expected to be seamless and rancour-free as the party is doing everything possible to adopt the consensus option.