Phyna reveals Nigerian artist she would have one-night stand with

By Seyi Babalola
Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has named Omah Lay as the only Nigerian music star she can have a one-night stand with.
Phyna made the disclosure during a recent livestream.
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During the livestream, when asked which musician she would have a one-night stand with, the reality star picked Omah Lay.
While explaining that she has been crushing on the musician, Phyna stated, “But I feel it is just going to be boring.”
She said: “Actually, a Nigerian artist that I can have one night with is Omah Lay. I low-key like Omah Lay ooo.”