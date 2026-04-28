Phyna reveals Nigerian artist she would have one-night stand with

By Seyi Babalola

Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has named Omah Lay as the only Nigerian music star she can have a one-night stand with.

Phyna made the disclosure during a recent livestream.

During the livestream, when asked which musician she would have a one-night stand with, the reality star picked Omah Lay.

While explaining that she has been crushing on the musician, Phyna stated, “But I feel it is just going to be boring.”

She said: “Actually, a Nigerian artist that I can have one night with is Omah Lay. I low-key like Omah Lay ooo.”