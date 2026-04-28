Phyna reveals Nigerian artist she would have one-night stand with

28 April 2026 8:48 pm WAT

Sydney Elike By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Phyna

Phyna

By Seyi Babalola

Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has named Omah Lay as the only Nigerian music star she can have a one-night stand with.

Phyna made the disclosure during a recent livestream.

Other News

During the livestream, when asked which musician she would have a one-night stand with, the reality star picked Omah Lay.

While explaining that she has been crushing on the musician, Phyna stated, “But I feel it is just going to be boring.”

She said: “Actually, a Nigerian artist that I can have one night with is Omah Lay. I low-key like Omah Lay ooo.”

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News