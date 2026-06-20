PHOTOS: Ekiti governorship election underway across local government areas

20 June 2026 11:14 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Ekiti

Ekiti
Voting is currently ongoing across several local government areas in Ekiti State as residents participate in the process to elect the state’s next governor.

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Party agents and election observers, properly accredited, are present at polling units, while ad hoc staff have deployed voting materials ahead of the exercise.

Voters are seen verifying their details on the register and queuing orderly to cast their ballots, with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in use for voter verification.


Election officials say the process has remained largely peaceful so far as the governorship poll continues across the state.

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