Phone gadget dealers storm govt house Asaba over targeted robberies

…as Delta govt orders intelligence-driven response

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Hundreds of phone and gadget dealers in Asaba, Delta State, on Monday protested at Government House following the rising wave of armed robberies targeting their businesses in the state capital.

The protesters who stormed the Government House at the wee hours of the day, decried the alarming rise in armed robbery attacks targeting their businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr. Victor Uche of “Ibori Phones’, lamented that Asaba, adjudged as one of the safest cities in Nigeria, has recently experienced a troubling surge in criminal activities, particularly repeated attacks on business premises.

According to him, the frequency of these incidents has escalated from isolated cases occurring months apart to brazen operations now carried out almost weekly.

Mr. Uche further revealed that victims possess video evidence of some of the robberies, expressing concern that the perpetrators appear emboldened, allegedly due to perceived gaps in security response.

He highlighted the significant financial losses suffered by business owners and appealed to the state government to take urgent and decisive action to restore safety and protect lives and property.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has pledged a swift, intelligence-driven response to curb the rising wave of armed robberies, reaffirming its resolve not to allow criminal elements undermine the state’s reputation for safety and public order.

Addressing the protesters, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, acknowledged the seriousness of their concerns and reiterated the administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

He stressed that the government had already begun activating strategic security measures aimed at decisively addressing the threat.

Dr. Emu disclosed that a high-level meeting would be convened with relevant security agencies, including intelligence units, to thoroughly assess the incidents and deploy targeted interventions.

He emphasized the importance of proper documentation of all reported cases and urged the affected traders to nominate representatives for a closed-door meeting with him and security operatives.

The SSG, however, cautioned that emerging patterns suggest possible insider involvement in some of the attacks, noting that such a dimension requires careful, intelligence-led operations.

He added that certain security strategies would remain confidential to avoid compromising ongoing efforts and to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Reassuring the protesters, Dr. Emu noted that Delta State has largely maintained a peaceful environment compared to many parts of the country, assuring that the current security challenge would be addressed with urgency and precision.

“We will address this situation decisively. In a matter of weeks, the impact of our interventions will become evident,” he said.

He also urged business owners to strengthen internal security measures within their establishments, describing them as the first line of defence against criminal infiltration.

Dr. Emu concluded by directing that relevant intelligence and details be forwarded to the Chief Security Officer to fast-track action, while appealing for patience and continued collaboration with government efforts to restore confidence and security in the state.