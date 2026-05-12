PGF crisis: Forum demands Tinubu’s intervention

Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP) has raised concern over the crisis in the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

It described the impasse as dangerous, strategic, and capable of weakening the political coordination presently driving the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide.

The National Chairman, Sani Magaji and Secretary, Ike Chidolue, in a statement yesterday, sought the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, warning that if left unchecked could pose a danger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Magaji and Chidolue claimed that the PGF under the leadership of Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma and Governor Uba Sani as deputy chairman, has evolved into one of the strongest stabilising political structures within the APC and the broader Renewed Hope political architecture nationally.

According to them, since Uzodimma assumed leadership of the PGF, the forum had witnessed unprecedented expansion, stronger coordination amongst governors, broader coalition-building, deeper inclusiveness, and remarkable strategic alignment around the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

“Under his leadership, the PGF has become more disciplined, more cohesive, more strategic, and more effective in galvanizing support for President Tinubu across the federation.

“Indeed, for the first time in recent political history, a partisan Governors Forum has become more visible, more impactful, and more consequential in advancing political coordination and government stability than even the broader Nigeria Governors Forum itself.

“This did not happen accidentally. It happened because Senator Hope Uzodimma and his team invested heavily in bridge-building, coalition management, political inclusion, strategic patience, and progressive coordination in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Today, governors are more coordinated around the Renewed Hope Agenda Stakeholders are more aligned with the APC.

“Political migration increasingly favors the progressive family. Confidence within the APC coalition has grown significantly under the PGF leadership of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. It is precisely this effectiveness that has now made the PGF a target.

“The opposition understands clearly that a stable, united, coordinated, and expanding PGF heading into 2027 represents a major political advantage for President Tinubu and the APC, Magaji said.

He recalled how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the same strategic mistake when former Governor Rotimi Amaechi was removed from leadership of the NGF shortly before a critical national election cycle.

He said that decision fractured coordination amongst governors, weakened the political engine room of the ruling party, triggered internal hostilities, and ultimately contributed to the collapse of PDP’s political dominance nationally, stressing that till today, the PDP has never fully recovered from that error.

Moreso, he warned that any attempt to destabilize, weaken, undermine, or fracture the current leadership structure of the Progressive Governors Forum at this critical hour “is politically immature, strategically dangerous, and potentially capable of undermining the 2027 reelection project of Mr President.”