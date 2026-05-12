Peter Obi-Kwankwaso 2027 ticket most likely for NDC — Kwankwaso

By Lawrence Agbo

Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that a joint 2027 presidential ticket between Peter Obi and himself is the most likely option for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), describing it as the most realistic path for the party ahead of the next general elections.

Speaking on political realignments ahead of 2027 on ARISE News, Kwankwaso said the North strongly supports the NDC’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South in order to correct the confusion that followed the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

According to him, Yar’Adua’s death disrupted Nigeria’s political balance and created uncertainty around the zoning arrangement, making it necessary for the NDC to return the presidency to the South.

“We in the North support the NDC’s zoning of the presidential ticket to the South to eliminate the confusion that arose after the death of our brother, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. ” That event introduced confusion into the system. That event introduced confusion into the system.”

He, however, stressed that beyond regional considerations, Nigeria’s real priority should be quality leadership, insisting that competence matters more than whether the president comes from the North or the South.

“However, whether the president comes from the North or the South is not the primary focus. What Nigeria needs is quality leadership. We delivered about 1.9 million votes for former President Buhari and did not benefit as individuals or as a constituency,” he said.

Kwankwaso also revealed that during the 2023 elections, his daughter advised him to work with Obi, a suggestion that further strengthened talks around a possible alliance between both politicians.

“During the 2023 elections, my daughter suggested I work with Peter Obi.”

He recalled that his political structure delivered about 1.9 million votes for former President Muhammadu Buhari in previous elections, yet neither he nor his supporters benefited personally or as a political bloc.

“We delivered about 1.9 million votes for former President Buhari and did not benefit as individuals or as a constituency.”

According to him, that experience reinforced his belief that politics should focus on national interest rather than personal gain.

“That event introduced confusion into the system. However, whether the president comes from the North or the South is not the primary focus. What Nigeria needs is quality leadership.”

Kwankwaso also noted that while the possibility of collaboration between the NDC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains open, internal crises within the ADC may make it difficult for the party to field candidates in 2027.

“As it stands now, there are three major issues which we believe will be very difficult to resolve and to field candidates under.”

He explained that his decision to leave the ADC was not because of any issue with Atiku Abubakar or anyone else, but because of unresolved problems within the party, which he believes may be hard to fix before the elections.

“I decided to leave the ADC not because I had issues with Atiku Abubakar or anyone else, but because there were problems within the party.”