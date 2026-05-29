Peter Obi ally Aisha Yesufu exits FCT senatorial contest

By Lawrence Agbo

Activist and ally of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Aisha Yesufu, has withdrawn from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial race for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yesufu announced her decision on Friday, weeks after declaring interest in the 2027 FCT Senate seat following her defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC.

The activist had earlier said her decision to contest was inspired by the leadership experience and political exposure she gained while working within the ADC.

Her withdrawal comes amid speculation that the party had resolved to hand the FCT senatorial ticket to another aspirant, Amanda Pam, who reportedly had longstanding ties with the NDC before Yesufu joined the party.

In a statement, Yesufu disclosed that the party would no longer conduct primaries for the FCT Senate position, effectively bringing her ambition to an end.

“Our party has decided not to conduct primaries for the Senatorial seat in FCT Abuja. It however intends to conduct primaries for House of Representatives! Go ahead and make your choice known!” she said.

Despite stepping down from the race, Yesufu urged her supporters to remain focused on the broader political objective ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I urge each and every one of you to remain calm and focus on the bigger picture which is the presidential election. Nigeria will be OK!” she stated.

She also expressed appreciation to supporters who backed her #AishaForSenate project.

“I appreciate all your support, dedication and commitment towards #AishaForSenate project,” she added.

The activist further assured residents that she would continue political engagement across the FCT, revealing plans to revisit all six area councils in the coming weeks.

“In the coming week I will be returning back to all the 6 Area Councils God willing to appreciate them for the warm welcome and continue to forge ahead for a #BetterFCT,” she said.