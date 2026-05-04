PETAN puts indigenous firms at centre of Africa’s energy talks

By Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria’s indigenous oil and gas service providers are positioning themselves at the heart of Africa’s evolving energy landscape as the Offshore Technology Conference(OTC) 2026 opens in Houston, Texas on Monday (today).

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), a central player in Nigeria’s delegation, will feature prominently at the Nigerian Pavilion, in collaboration with Acme Multitech Services Limited. Rather than playing a supporting role, the association is using this year’s conference to assert the growing influence of homegrown technical capacity in shaping both national and continental energy priorities.

A statement the PTEAN’s Publicity Secretary, Joan Faluyi announced this year’s theme as, “Africa’s Energy Transformation: Scaling Investment, Technology, and Local Capacity for Sustainable Growth,”, saying PETAN’s message is direct: Nigeria’s indigenous companies are no longer on the sidelines of the industry, they are increasingly defining its direction.

Speaking ahead of the event, PETAN Chairman and Geoplex boss, Mr. Wole Ogunsanya, said the conference offers more than visibility.

According to him, it is an opportunity to demonstrate the technical strength and global competitiveness of Nigerian firms, as well as their readiness to influence conversations around Africa’s energy future.

Activities at the Nigerian Pavilion will begin today, with an official opening by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), in the presence of senior executives from international and independent oil companies.

Later on Monday, Commission Chief Executive and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, will speak at the NUPRC/PETAN Energy Evolution Exchange Spotlight, highlighting the growing alignment between regulators and indigenous operators.

Across the week, discussions will extend beyond Nigeria. The African Energy Forum on Tuesday will bring together regulators, national oil companies, and global operators to examine investment flows, exploration prospects, and policy direction across the continent.

Attention will then shift to industrial growth on Wednesday at the NCDMB–OEM Investment Forum, where stakeholders will explore pathways to deepen local manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and unlock financing for African service providers.

Proceedings will round off on Thursday with a networking golf event in Missouri City, offering a more informal setting to cement partnerships formed during the conference.

With member companies spanning well engineering, marine services, fabrication, and reservoir technology, PETAN is using the Houston gathering to showcase the scale of Nigerian expertise already in play.

PETAN Board Secretary, Eloka Ejeh, noted that the industry’s current depth is the result of years of sustained investment in skills and technology. He urged international partners and equipment manufacturers to engage Nigerian firms as long-term collaborators rather than transactional service providers.

As global energy dynamics continue to shift, PETAN is making a clear pitch: meaningful partnerships with indigenous companies will be critical to building an energy transition that reflects Africa’s realities and ambitions.

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria is the umbrella body for indigenous companies delivering technical services across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The association promotes policies and partnerships aimed at strengthening local content, expanding technical capacity, and positioning Nigerian firms for greater participation in the global energy market.