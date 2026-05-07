PDP focused on winning elections, not fighting Wike — Aba

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Minister of Police Affairs and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Barrister Humphrey Abah, has said the PDP is concentrating on rebuilding its structures and preparing for future elections rather than engaging in personal battles with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Abah made the remarks on ARISE News while reacting to lingering tensions within the opposition party and recent comments by Wike concerning the PDP’s leadership crisis.

The FCT minister had earlier argued that the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s internal dispute had effectively settled the leadership issue, insisting there was no longer any faction within the PDP.

But Abah said the party’s priority remains strengthening its internal system and positioning itself for electoral success instead of being distracted by political confrontations.

“I would rather have my energy devoted to talking about how my party can organize to win elections,” he stated.

According to him, the PDP is committed to resolving its disputes through constitutional and legal procedures, stressing that the party believes in due process rather than the use of political force.

“We are in a civilized society, and we do not want to walk by the force of strength—might is not right,” Abah said.

He explained that the ongoing disagreements within the party are already before the courts, noting that judicial processes require patience and cannot produce instant outcomes.

“It’s not powerlessness. We are going through a process that is full of landmines, and these matters are before the courts. Court time is not something you do today and get results tomorrow,” he explained.

The PDP chieftain also defended the legitimacy of the party’s recent National Executive Committee meeting, saying it followed constitutional procedures and that the Independent National Electoral Commission was duly notified.

Abah further maintained that the PDP possesses several statutory organs beyond the National Working Committee, including the National Caucus, Board of Trustees and NEC, all of which play key roles in managing party affairs.

On differing interpretations of court judgments within the party, he accused some actors of selectively reading judicial pronouncements to suit personal interests.

“He is selectively reading those judgments to suit his position. We are reading them holistically,” he added.

Despite the internal disputes, Abah insisted the PDP remains a credible national opposition platform capable of challenging for power in future elections.

“We are a credible, rooted alternative. People will be shocked by what will happen when the election comes,” he said.

He also called on aggrieved members, including Wike and his allies, to return to the fold, insisting that enforcing Supreme Court judgments would ultimately restore stability within the party.