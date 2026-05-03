From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Plateau State governorship aspirant, Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik, has appealed to party stakeholders to close ranks and embrace unity, discipline and reconciliation in the aftermath of the recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the party’s leadership dispute.

Ropshik, reacting to the judgement which reportedly invalidated the Ibadan convention and recognised a factional leadership, described the development as a defining constitutional moment for the PDP. He urged members to respond with restraint and a sense of responsibility.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has, in recent times, endured significant internal turbulence, ideological contestation and factional divisions that have tested the resilience of our great party,” he said.

He cautioned members against drawing premature conclusions from the ruling, noting that the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement had yet to be released. According to him, there is a need to avoid misinterpretations driven by personal or factional interests.

“The recent judicial pronouncement by the Supreme Court that invalidated the Ibadan convention, thereby recognising the Abdulrahman-led leadership, represents a critical constitutional moment that demands maturity, restraint and institutional discipline from all stakeholders,” Ropshik stated.

The governorship hopeful further advised party members to recognise and cooperate with the leadership currently acknowledged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), pending a full review of the court’s decision.

“While the certified text of the judgement is yet to be formally released, wisdom dictates that the leadership presently recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission be accorded due legitimacy, rather than subjected to premature or self-serving interpretations of the court’s decision,” he added.

Ropshik also warned against divisive celebrations or triumphalism, stressing that the situation calls for healing and collective rebuilding within the party.

“This, however, is not a moment for triumphalism or factional celebration. It is a moment for reconciliation, unity and collective purpose,” he noted.

Despite the crisis, he expressed confidence in the PDP’s strength and continued relevance in Nigeria’s political space, saying, “Amid the uncertainties of recent months, one undeniable truth remains — the Peoples Democratic Party remains firmly on the ballot in this electoral cycle.

“That reality vindicates the loyalty and steadfastness of party faithful who refused to abandon the party in its most challenging season.”

Ropshik encouraged members to remain committed to the party’s ideals, declaring that “the darkest days are behind us, and with unity and conviction, the light at the end of the tunnel is now clearly within sight.”

The PDP has faced prolonged internal leadership disputes and legal battles in recent months, with the Supreme Court’s ruling expected to decide the party’s legitimate leadership ahead of upcoming 2027 elections.

One bloc is aligned with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, with Kabiru Taminu Turaki as the leader affirmed at the Ibadan convention, while the other faction is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and has Abdulrahman Mohammed as chairman.