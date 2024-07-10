EntertainmentNationalSporting SunSports

Paris 2024: Celine Dion to perform at Olympics opening ceremony

5 mins ago
0 4 Less than a minute

By Seyi Babalola

Celine Dion, a famous Canadian singer, is set to perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics despite her fight with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

Other artists scheduled to appear are Dua Lipa and Aya Nakamura.

The Olympics will begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, and conclude on August 11, 2024, in Paris, France.

According to reports, the 2024 version is expected to draw over 600,000 people and be shown on 80 large screens in public areas.

Read Also: FG seals mining company in Ogun over illegal activities 

For the first time in history, this year’s opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will take place outside an Olympic venue.

The game is played every four years.

Tags
5 mins ago
0 4 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu saddened by Akinremi’s death

24 seconds ago
Nigeria police

Police Anti-Social-Vice Unit arrest 25 suspects in Kaduna

31 mins ago
Africa Summit

Africa Social Impact Summit hosts entrepreneurs, innovators, investors

1 hour ago
Nuhu Ezra

Abuja man arrested with human skull and bones

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button