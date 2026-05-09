Parents protest non-accreditation of dentistry in UniUyo

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Parents of students in the Dentistry programme at the University of Uyo, under the aegis of the Forum of Parents of Dental Students, have protested the non-accreditation of the programme since its inception in 2021.

The parents displayed placards with inscriptions, including: ‘Do not normalise extra years for professional students’, ‘Save the future of UniUyo Dental students now,’ and ‘We reject unnecessary prolongation for our children.’

Addressing a press conference in Uyo, Chairman of the forum, Mr Sunday Elijah, represented by Otuekong Vincent Udoh, called for urgent intervention by the institution to protect the future of the students. He lamented that the University of Uyo, which does not have an approved quota for Dentistry, was admitting over 40 students at the 100 and 200 levels, while institutions with the required facilities and accreditation strictly adhered to approved quotas.

“These students have invested years of disciplined academic effort with the expectation of becoming qualified dental surgeons, who will contribute meaningfully to the nation’s healthcare system,” he said.

He expressed concern that the university management had yet to invite the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for either an advisory or accreditation visit. He warned that students nearing graduation could be left stranded. The forum called for the immediate merger of Year Five, Year Four and Year Three Dentistry students into the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, which already has accreditation, noting that both programmes share similar courses and examinations.

The parents argued that the affected students had undergone the same foundational medical training, attended the same lectures, written the same MB examinations and participated in similar clinical postings as their MBBS counterparts. They urged the MDCN to show clemency and hold the university management accountable without subjecting students to further hardship.

Reacting, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Samuel Odewumi, said accreditation of the Dentistry programme had remained one of his major concerns since assuming office. “We have done everything required, including the award of contracts and procurement of equipment. What is left is to invite the council for accreditation,” he said.