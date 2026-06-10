Pandemonium in Niger over kidnap scare as schools, churches shut down activities 

From John Adams Minna

There was pandemonium in Minna, the Niger State capital and other parts of the state on Wednesday following rumours of planned kidnap of students, forcing schools across the state to hurriedly short down activities.

As early as 9:00 am, news spread across the state suggesting that bandits in their numbers, and riding on motorcycles were seen moving towards the state capital, fueling fear of possible attack on schools.

This resulted in a chaotic situation as parents abandoned their offices and businesses to go and pick their wards from school, especially those in the suburbs of the state capital.

Both public and private schools hurriedly short down academic activities as the staff also scrambled for their safety.

Also, schools in some local government headquarters like Guara, Gawu Babangida local, Sabon-Wuse, Tafa local government abruptly closed down activities for the day as parents rushed to pick their wards.

A parent, Samson Owolabi, who was seen returning from school where he had gone to pick his two children, told our correspondent that he decided not to take the rumour for granted because the memory of the Papiri missionary school school abduction in November last year is still very fresh.

“What is happening in the country right now is no longer child’s play. Whether this rumour is true or not, I have gone to pick my children and I will not allow them to go to school tomorrow”, he said.

Although while some schools decided to shut down their activities due to the security scare, others like El-Amin International School owned by late former first lady, Maryam Babangida, Himma International School and St. Clement Catholic Secondary school remain open.

Apart from schools, some churches within the state capital that usually observed their midweek service remain closed as members decided to stay away.

A pastor in one of the Pentecostal churches who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that they decided to send text messages to members to stay at home and observe the security situation.

“There will be no church service today (Wednesday) due to the rumor that we are hearing because in every rumor, there is an iota of truth. So we are suspending the midweek church service for today,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Niger Police Command debunked the rumour of any planned terrorists attack targeting schools in the state, saying that the rumour is a calculated attempt to cause panic in the state.

The command in a statement in Minna by the public relation officer SP Wasiu Abiodun said the rumour is false and misleading.

While discarding the rumour of the planned attack, Wasiu said, “The Command hereby states categorically that, having visited all the schools mentioned in these areas, no such attack occurred nor sign of any planned attack in any school within the state.

“The Police Command urges members of the public to disregard this false information which is suspected to have originated from mischief makers to cause panic and fear in the public and school environment.”

He however disclosed that intelligence investigation has commenced to unravel the source of the false report, identify and arrest the mischief makers, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, had directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state to work closely with school administrators in line with protection initiatives and police visibility patrols around the schools for safety of students, staff and the community.

He nonetheless urged the public to contact the police through some phone numbers 0703 196 4389, 0803 223 3454 and 0916 880 2621 in case of any suspicious movement.