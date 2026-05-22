Oyo police deny release of kidnapped students, teachers

By Lawrence Agbo

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming that students, pupils, and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area have regained freedom, clarifying that rescue efforts are still ongoing.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the command said security operatives are continuing coordinated operations aimed at rescuing the victims safely and tracking down those responsible for the attack.

According to the police, rumours suggesting that the kidnapped victims had been released are false and misleading.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the abducted students, pupils, and teachers in Orire Local Government Area are yet to be released,” the statement said.

The command urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies rather than spreading unverified information capable of causing confusion.

Police authorities warned that misinformation surrounding the incident could disrupt ongoing rescue operations, create panic among residents, and divert attention from critical security efforts already underway.

“The spread of fake news and misinformation only creates unnecessary panic, heightens tension, and diverts limited security resources that are critically needed for the ongoing operations,” the statement added.

The police assured the public that credible updates would be communicated through official channels as developments unfold.

Residents seeking verified information were advised to contact the Police Public Relations Officer or the command’s control room for clarification.